Anushka Sharma in a gorgeous anarkali or in a velvet slip dress — Which look do you prefer?

Anushka Sharma striking a perfect balance between traditional and modern. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma striking a perfect balance between traditional and modern. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

All geared up for her next release — Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. From dazzling in a hot pink sari to trying her hands at a pair of extremely distressed jeans (not our favourite though) — the bubbly actress has struck a perfect balance with traditional and modern in the recent past. Continuing her tryst with fashion as she awaits the release of her upcoming film, her gorgeous green and pink anarkali and her velvet, semi-sheer dress have caught the attention of the fashion hawkers.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to promote Imtiaz Ali’s film, she looked beautiful in a pista green anarkali with beautiful pink motifs on it. The actor paired the simple yet elegant Manish Malhotra number with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, she chose to keep her make-up minimal with just a bindi and her hair mid-parted and tied into a sleek, low pony.

In what is a complete contrast to her traditional look, Sharma set the temperatures soaring in a black, velvet number from Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. She paired her slip dress with a velvet jacket and what seems like semi-sheer stockings and accessorised it with a choker, looking all set for a night out. While detailed eye-make up could have made this a Gothic look, make-up artist Vardan Nayak chose to keep it understated.

Which look do you think fared better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd