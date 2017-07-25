Anushka Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty: These Bollywood celebs are redefining simplicity in Indian wear

From L to R: Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz and Anushka Sharma acing Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami, sanamratansi, afashionistasdiaries) From L to R: Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz and Anushka Sharma acing Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami, sanamratansi, afashionistasdiaries)

There’s nothing like Indian women in ethnic wear, even ballroom gowns can’t win this war. Earlier, Bollywood celebs were seen wearing one during special occasions but these days with film promotions going on in full-swing, we get a glimpse of the ladies acing their fashion game frequently, either in fusion wear or Indian wear with a modern touch to it. Clearly, we were a little excited to see Anushka Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty pulling of ethnic wear at their respective promotional events. Take a look, it might help you get some inspiration.

Anushka Sharma

This Bollywood beauty was seen in a Manish Malhotra outfit during the launch of the official promo of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal along with director Imtiaz Ali. The silk ivory kurta with embroidered sleeves and a matching wide legged pants made for a lovely pair. The actress looked good in it while accessorising it with juttis from Coralhaze. We like how celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai has styled this look but colourful statement earrings with a romantic updo would have complemented the outfit better.

Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini was roped in for her make-up and even though we think it’s nice, she could have gone with a red lip shade for the actor. We usually see Sharma in softer lip shades, a darker hue would have been better for a change.

Ileana D’Cruz

The actor looked striking in a tasseled choli and silk brocade lehenga set by Payal Singhal. While pale grey might not be your first choice for a lehenga, check how well the actor paired with a matching dupatta and beautiful gold earrings.

Don’t make the mistake of going for a muted make-up for this look because you need to add some colour here and the way D’Cruz did it with a berry tone lip shade is commendable. We love this look.

Athiya Shetty

The Mubarakan actor was seen in an embroidered ensemble by Jade by Monica and Karishma and we think she carried it well.

The beige flared kurta with intricate work, the wide legged pants and a matching dupatta looked lovely on her slender frame. With hair in cascading curls, she rounded out her look with a red pout and metallic ankle straps.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd