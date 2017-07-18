Anushka Sharma goes ‘bold, beautiful and backless’ in her latest magazine cover shoot

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be soon seen starring opposite King Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal and is gearing up for the release of Pari, her third film as a producer. (Source: File Photo) On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be soon seen starring opposite King Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal and is gearing up for the release of Pari, her third film as a producer. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to calling a spade a spade, there are only a few in the film industry like Anushka Sharma. The beautiful actor has never minced words when it comes to taking a stand and has inspired her fans over the years. But it is not just her delightful acting and her determination that has awed people. Sharma, awaiting the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, is also known for her impressive fashion sense. From breezy to bold — the 29-year-old has managed to look radiant in almost all. This time, she is setting the temperatures soaring with her latest shoot for the cover of Filmfare’s August edition.

In a risque grey Fendi dress with floral applique details on it, Sharma bares her back as she leans forward sitting on a chair. With minimal makeup, hair centre-parted and styled straight by Daniel Bauer Makeup and Hair, she paired the dress with velvet heels from Louboutin and accessorised with a ring from Louis Vuitton. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the beautiful actor looks her fashionable best on the cover.

Her look was unveiled by the magazine on their Instagram handle by heralding her as the “flagbearer of breaking norms”. Quite true to the title, Sharma has in the past spoken blatantly about her strong sentiments on feminism and other causes. On the work front, she will be soon seen starring opposite King Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal and is gearing up for the release of Pari, her third film as a producer. Produced by Clean Slate Films in association with KriArj Entertainment, Pari is all set to release on 9th February 2018.

