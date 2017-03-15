From disco to desi and casual to chic, Anushka Sharma turns heads in diverse outfits ahead of Phillauri release

Which look do you like the most? (Source: Instagram) Which look do you like the most? (Source: Instagram)

With Phillauri on the brink of its release, Anushka Sharma is making quite a buzz. Not only in the entertainment space, but the actress has been setting fashion goals during the promotions of the film too. Carrying comfort on her sleeve, we think she gets the style statement right with every outfit she sports.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma’s choice of outfits for Phillauri promotions is perfect #OOTD goals

From Hemant & Nandita to Masaba Gupta, Zara and H&M — Sharma has been stealing the show by trying a variety of unique fashionable outfits designed by different designers. A few days ago, the actress charmed onlookers again when she stepped out in a figure-hugging H&M lime dress with a reversible cape picked from Deme by Gabriella.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Recently, the actress was spotted sporting different styles. From disco to desi, and casual to chic — she caught eyeballs in various get-ups. And we spotted a lot of black in it. Is she binge-wearing black or is it just a coincidence? Check out all her looks here:

DISCO DIVA

Sporting a glittery grey Diesel outfit, Sharma’s look is perfect for a disco ball. She wore it with simple grey peep-toe boots and matched it with black nail paint. Smokey eyes and nude lips done by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini suited her well. Yianni Tsapatori gelled her hair together and kept the ends wavy. However, we think the hairstyle is a bit downer for the look. See what she wore here:

DESI SWAG

Sharma flaunted a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with much class and poise. With a black blouse on top and a sheer black choli embellished with gota work and a bold borderline. Allia Al Rufai kept the style simple and sober. Parted midway, her hair was tied in a sleek bun. Check out her look here:

CASUAL STYLE

Donning a Roberto Cavalli top with a bow on top, Sharma carried off an-all black look. She wore skin tight black Luxury Infinite pants and black stilettos with it. Hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her tresses in perfect waves.

SHEER SIMPLICITY

Donning an elegant look at the Zee Cine Awards, Sharma donned a black jumpsuit with sheer bat wing sleeves designed by Gauri and Nainika. The 28-year-old rocked the simple look and accessorised it with long and sleek earrings.

We think she rocked different styles quite well, don’t you? Which look do you like the most?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd