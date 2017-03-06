Anushka Sharma loves this fashion accessory! Guess what?

Anushka Sharma feels sunglasses are a necessity. Anushka Sharma feels sunglasses are a necessity.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma says she loves sunglasses as an accessory.

“I love sunglasses. While it most definitely is a fashion accessory, I believe for those who travel frequently or step out everyday, sunglasses are a necessity more than a fashion accessory,” Anushka, who has been roped in as the ambassador for eyewear brand Polaroid, said over e-mail from Mumbai.

The 28-year-old actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming production “Phillauri”, also said she has a personal sense of style which is comfortable and chic. And she feels teaming the right pair of sunglasses outfit only adds value to its look.

Celebrities and companies have often been blamed for faulty products. Does she think it’s okay to blame a celebrity?

“I think it’s easier to blame anyone — be it a company, a brand or a celebrity — than to try resolve a problem systematically,” said Anushka, adding that she is endorsing Polaroid for its “reliability and quality”.

A new brand campaign is being launched with Anushka on International Wome”s Day, introducing a fresh, strong perspective of self-confidence that personifies the woman of today. “I salute the power of women across the globe,” she said.