Anushka Sharma’s latest magazine cover photo shoot is all elegance and ferocity

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 2:58 pm
anushka sharma, anushka sharma fashion, anushka sharma latest photos, anushka sharma elle india magazine, anushka sharma elle magazine, anushka sharma elle magazine michael kors, anushka sharma magazine cover, anushka sharma latest magazine photo, anushka sharma latest magazine cover, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma rocks an absolute ‘bawse’ avatar on a magazine’s latest cover. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
When it comes to sending a strong message through fashion, Anushka Sharma is one of the Bollywood beauties who have constantly made headlines. At a time when the ‘who is a feminist?’ debate is on in full swing, Sharma went ahead and wore a “We should all be feminists” tee for a cover shoot. Cut to now, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star seems to have embraced androgynous fashion and has created a perfect balance of chic and savage, posing for Elle India’s August edition.

Striking quite a pose in a beige pantsuit by Michael Kors over a white top, Sharma seemed absolutely in control on the cover. She chose to keep her make-up minimal and fresh and accessorised with a brooch from Chanel and a pair of boots from 3.1 Phillip Lim. She styled her side-parted hair into a sleek, tight bun and looked like the ‘ fierce bawse’ you should all be wary of.

The actor was earlier seen baring her toned back in a risqué Fendi dress with floral applique details in Fimfare’s July edition. At the time too, she chose to keep her make-up minimal, hair styled straight and centre-parted. She accessorised her dress with a ring from Louis Vuitton and velvet heels from Loubotin.

On work front, Sharma’s latest film Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Imtiaz Ali hit the theatres on August 4. Throughout the promotions too, Sharma maintained an impressive record of sartorial choices — from a velvet black slip dress to going the desi way by donning beautiful saris and kurtas — she experimented and experimented well.

