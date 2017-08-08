Anushka Sharma’s latest magazine cover photo shoot is all elegance and ferocity

Anushka Sharma rocks an absolute ‘bawse’ avatar on a magazine’s latest cover. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma rocks an absolute ‘bawse’ avatar on a magazine’s latest cover. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

When it comes to sending a strong message through fashion, Anushka Sharma is one of the Bollywood beauties who have constantly made headlines. At a time when the ‘who is a feminist?’ debate is on in full swing, Sharma went ahead and wore a “We should all be feminists” tee for a cover shoot. Cut to now, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star seems to have embraced androgynous fashion and has created a perfect balance of chic and savage, posing for Elle India’s August edition.

Striking quite a pose in a beige pantsuit by Michael Kors over a white top, Sharma seemed absolutely in control on the cover. She chose to keep her make-up minimal and fresh and accessorised with a brooch from Chanel and a pair of boots from 3.1 Phillip Lim. She styled her side-parted hair into a sleek, tight bun and looked like the ‘ fierce bawse’ you should all be wary of.

The actor was earlier seen baring her toned back in a risqué Fendi dress with floral applique details in Fimfare’s July edition. At the time too, she chose to keep her make-up minimal, hair styled straight and centre-parted. She accessorised her dress with a ring from Louis Vuitton and velvet heels from Loubotin.

On work front, Sharma’s latest film Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Imtiaz Ali hit the theatres on August 4. Throughout the promotions too, Sharma maintained an impressive record of sartorial choices — from a velvet black slip dress to going the desi way by donning beautiful saris and kurtas — she experimented and experimented well.

