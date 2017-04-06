Anushka Sharma goes bold in boss mode for her latest magazine cover

Anushka Sharma: Like a boss! (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma: Like a boss! (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is known for choosing clothes that go with the flow and are easy to carry off. With the buzz around Phillauri, she was found to be a bit more fashion charged. Western or Indian, she hit the right note with her fashion statement at promotional events.

The actress was just seen in a slightly bolder and fierce look for the April cover of Femina. Getting into boss mode, she donned an unbuttoned white shirt with a black bralette. Complementing her white shirt with a black sequinned vest, she nailed the feisty and fearless look. Carrying her signature glow on the sleeve, the 28-year-old wore her hair in tousled waves. Smokey eyes with a golden shadow, natural makeup and nude pink lips rounded her look. The diva also accented her look with statement rings. Check out her look here.

A few days ago, she also graced the cover of another magazine and nailed it in entrepreneur style. Looking elegant in a black and white striped top and beige trousers, she was just perfect as the covergirl. Sharma seems to have taken #LikeABoss too seriously. Don’t you think so? See her look here.

Earlier this year, we spotted her in a casual off-duty look where she was seen wearing a Dior tee with the slogan “We should all be feminists” written on it. It’s good to see that the actress is happily wearing the message on her sleeves. After all, in a country where fashionistas look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration, this is a sensible and responsible way of endorsing her feminist ideology.

Anushka Sharma nails it in her Dior tee! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma nails it in her Dior tee! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you recall, it is the same top which she was seen flaunting on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue.

Don’t you think she looks lovely? Well, we do!

