Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Gauahar Khan: Who wore the earthy-hued Indian wear better?

Anushka Sharma (C) in Urvashi Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar (L) in SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi and Gauahar Khan in RAR Studio. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai, aasthasharma612, gauaharkhan) Anushka Sharma (C) in Urvashi Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar (L) in SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi and Gauahar Khan in RAR Studio. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai, aasthasharma612, gauaharkhan)

Earthy hues are not always easy to carry as a lot has to do with how the colour goes with your complexion. To find the perfect shade is a tedious task but trust celebs to show us inspiring ways on how to get it right. Recently, the beautiful trio, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Gauahar Khan were seen dressed in earthy hues. It’s interesting to see how they kept their make-up really simple and understated to highlight their looks – now you know when to avoid bright make-up.

Let’s start with Anushka Sharma. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor wore a raw silk kurta with matching palazzo pants, both from the label Urvashi Kaur.

As much as we like the outfit, we don’t like the patch of mustard on her bust glaring at us. The look would have been so much better without that pop of colour. You can make some modifications of your own if you like the A-line style.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in a beautiful design from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi.

We are glad that celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma picked up this longline embroidered tunic featuring split sleeves and the A-line skirt with scallop trim detailing at the hem. The styling was kept simple with earrings and a ring from Amrapali Jewels.

Last but not the least, Gauahar Khan was seen in a beautiful anarkali with lovely gold work on the bodice, sleeves and hemline from RAR Studio’s AW17 collection titled Baagicha.

The details on this one like the beautiful ruffles and pleated skirt are too good to miss. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma paired it well with the fusion diamond and jadau statement earrings from Anokkhi.

Which look would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

