Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta in the war of the pantsuits

While Anushka Sharma (L) went for a metallic look, Esha Gupta opted for a sober one. (Source: Instagram) While Anushka Sharma (L) went for a metallic look, Esha Gupta opted for a sober one. (Source: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma’s sense of style has always flipped between athleisure and princess-y. Over the years, we have seen the Phillauri actress experimenting with her looks and the last couple of days has been a delight too. Recently, Sharma was seen attending an event looking super cool in a metallic pantsuit from Topshop.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is popularly known as Deepika Padukone‘s stylist, worked her magic on the actress this time. The shiny pantsuit was paired with the pastel velvet tank from H&M and a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity make-up artist, Vardan Nayak gave her a natural look and bouncy waves. We think she looked lovely!

Prior to this, Sharma was seen carrying another androgynous look at the Mirchi Music Awards in Roberto Cavalli. The black and gold brocade blazer looked really rich and dramatic paired with a black top and lovely metallic silver bootleg pants. She complemented her outfit with gold pointed toe pumps, sleek slicked back hair, nude make-up and oxblood nails. While we love the pieces individually, we don’t quite like the overall effect. A pair of toned down gold pants would have done the trick here.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta who’s been missing from the limelight for a while now was seen in Mumbai doing a round of media interactions for her upcoming film Commando 2 in a blue lace pantsuit from Asava. The actress styled it with a pair of black sandals, soft curls and nude make-up. We think she looked absolutely gorgeous!

