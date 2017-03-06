Anupamaa Dayal opens India Beach Fashion Week in Goa

The opening show! (Source: Anupamaa Dayal/Instagram) The opening show! (Source: Anupamaa Dayal/Instagram)

Breaking away from the typical catwalk on the runway, models on Monday twirled and swayed in on the ramp for the opening show by renowned designer Anupamaa Dayal at the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 here on Monday.

Grooving on hip-swaying numbers like “Girls just have fun” by Cyndi Lauper and the popular numbers Jai ho” and “Rang de basanti”, over 20 models showcased creations from Dayal’s latest collection The Endorphins. Talking about it, Dayal said: “The collection is called the endorphins. It’s about the feel-good hormones you get after you have worked out or done something fun… It’s got the effect of heroin without anything negative in it.

“So, we have tried to channel this energy into non-stop fun and all that is otherwise connected to Goa. It’s healthy, but it’s a sky high euphoria that we are trying to show.” Models sashayed 32 resort wear creations in fuschia, red, camel and monochrome. The highlights of the entire collection were the oversized sleeves on tunics, dresses and tops paired with bright coloured rubber sandals by footwear brand Crocs.

Talking about the cuts, Dayal said: “The cuts are very easy breezy. The emphasis is very much on the sleeves. I have been telling the girls that you are going to feel like fashionable orangutans… They are oversized sleeves and it’s very much resort wear.” Dayal’s line saw a wide variety of summer dresses, chemises, slip dresses and boudoir dresses held together with draw strings, ribbons and fringes, which added a bohemian touch to the entire range.

Talking about the association of the footwear brand with Dayal, Deepak Chhabra, CEO of Crocs India, said: “The whole collection was very exciting. We were very happy to partner. We do have a very large women’s collection, which is very apt for resortwear.”

The three-day fashion event, which started on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday. Fashion connoisseur Suneet Varma will be bringing the curtains down on the gala.