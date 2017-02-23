Would love to work on films rooted in history: Designer Anju Modi

The fashion designer is drawn towards historical characters. (Source: File Photo) The fashion designer is drawn towards historical characters. (Source: File Photo)

Ace designer Anju Modi, who designed costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela” and “Bajirao Mastani”, says she is inclined to work on movies with historical characters.

“More than the filmmaker, actor or movie, it is the characters that draw me in. Since my body of work, even as a designer, has always been focused on historical characters, rooted in our history or mythologies, I love working with a filmmaker taking on these kinds of subjects. It is most challenging, yet extremely gratifying,” Modi said in an interview here.

Modi, who had styled Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the 2013 film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela”, worked with Bhansali again in “Bajirao Maastani”, a film which starred the two actresses with Ranveer Singh.

The designer says she would like to work with Bhansali again.

“Working with Mr. Bhansali for ‘Bajirao Mastani’ was an exhilarating experience, but also an all-consuming one. I immersed myself in the entire process, and it translated beautifully on the screen.

“Working in both the movies has opened up my perspective and added another layer to me as a designer. I would love to recreate that again with Mr. Bhansali when the right project and opportunity arises,” said the designer.

Modi, who launched her label in 1990, is one of the founding members of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the industry’s apex body.

She has been a quiet but strong force in the increase in growth, awareness and potential of fashion in India and believes in taking risks by creating new things. Modi has recently launched her new festive and pret collection.

“As a designer, I have consciously created collections that draw attention to the heritage, rich cultural history and vast textile knowledge that is brimming in our country.

“Even with Kaashi — the luxury festive collection — the thought was to first focus on the depth of spirituality and woven traditions of the ancient city, and also interpret the journey of a woman through time and different ages.

“On the other hand, the luxury pret collection — Qaleen — brings to form some of the designs and motifs that have been traditionally used in the woven tapestries.”

Sharing her views on how India has become the focal point of many young designers now, she said it’s good to see such change.

“I feel proud seeing more and more young designers embrace all the creative inspirations our country has to offer — from textiles and craftsmanship to design and heritage — instead of focusing on Western designs and silhouettes.

“At the end of the day, these deeply-rooted traditions of handicraft and design are what set Indian designers apart from others, and it is about time we focus on honing and developing this existing pool of knowledge,” added Modi.

On her current engagements, the designer said she has just wrapped up a new collection and is working on the Fall Winter line for Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW), along with a couture range to be launched later this year.