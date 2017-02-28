Anita Dongre meets Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace

During her visit to India in early 2016, Middleton wore a hand blockprinted tunic dress from the Anita Dongre couture label. During her visit to India in early 2016, Middleton wore a hand blockprinted tunic dress from the Anita Dongre couture label.

Indian designer Anita Dongre met the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who had famously flaunted one of her creations during her India trip last year, at the Buckingham Palace.

They met at the reception dinner marking UK-India Year Of Culture. The designer attended the event on Monday and said that it was lovely meeting Middleton, who wore a jewellery piece from Dongre’s Pinkcity line for the gala.

“Was lovely meeting the Duchess of Cambridge last evening. We chatted about our love for Rajasthan and she chose to wear Pinkcity earrings,” Dongre shared on her Instagram post.

Middleton wore a delicate pair of uncut diamond and pearl-drop earrings from Pinkcity.

