REVEALED! Animal poop and bacteria found in counterfeit make-up worth ₹4.6 crore

The streets are filled with counterfeit cosmetics and most people are seen happily buying these products as they are cheap and do the “needful”, but at the cost of damaging the skin. Beauty enthusiasts who understand the skin hazards, avoid it like the plague. But there have been cases in the past when online retailers have been caught selling counterfeit products, much to the dismay of the customers.

In a recent turn of events, people of Los Angeles complained about getting rashes and bumps after using particular products. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted a raid and the results have left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the LAPD team has seized counterfeit cosmetics that include batches of leading brands like MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, and Anastasia worth $ 7,00,000, that has tested positive for a high level of animal poop and bacteria.

While talking to one of the media organisations, detective Rick Ishitani said that the faeces somehow got mixed into the product, as the manufacturers were making it in their garage or in their bathroom. LAPD Captain Marc Reina tweeted pictures of the raid that happened in 21 locations in the fashion district of Santee Alley. “Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the Los Angeles Fashion District and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal!”, he said in his post.

Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the @LAFashionDist and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal! #ProtectingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/gliJ8L2F9F — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) April 13, 2018

These products looked like the real deal but were being sold at almost 50-70 % less than the original price. One of the brands that were being sold on the fashion street was Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian West, Jenner’s sister, took to Twitter and urged people to not buy counterfeit products.

Counterfei Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces

SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products! http://t.co/eqIsJBfm6v — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

These high-end make-up brands worth ₹4.6 crore getting sold on the street tell us why one must not fall for cheap and on the “sale” products all the time. It’s important to check everything thoroughly before buying it.

