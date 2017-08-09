Anavila Misra to focus on black as part of sustainable show at Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Anavila Misra. (Source: File Photo) Designer Anavila Misra. (Source: File Photo)

Designer Anavila Misra is set to showcase a sustainable line focussed on black as a theme at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter, Festive 2017. The fashion week celebrates day two as Sustainable Fashion and Indian Textile Day every season and this time Anavila is going to close the day with her line called Blur on August 17.

“Known for understated designs in subtle colours, Anavila makes a bold move with the focus on black for the very first time. The unmatched intrigue of black, a colour that invokes fierce emotions of strength, power and often manifests the unknown and mysterious, intensifies the reactions to it,” said the designer. “In the design and fashion realm, black represents a unique form and probably is the only colour or the lack of it, that connects to the universe like no other. It continues to exude a sense of crisp formality,” she added.

Talking about how sustainability has got a new meaning amongst youth, she told IANS, “I certainly feel the youth today is more conscious about their surroundings. With education, communication and exposure the impending need to care for the earth has become viral. Be it fashion, food or lifestyle, the youth is making better choices everyday.” The five day fashion week is scheduled to take place at St Regis in Mumbai.

