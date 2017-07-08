Anamika Khanna, Rohit Bal to open India Couture Week 2017

Anamika Khanna (extreme left) and Rohit Bal (extreme right) have been the epicentre of the fashion world. They will open the India Couture Week with their trademark grandeur setting enviable trends for a discerning audience. (Source: Anamika Khanna/Facebook) Anamika Khanna (extreme left) and Rohit Bal (extreme right) have been the epicentre of the fashion world. They will open the India Couture Week with their trademark grandeur setting enviable trends for a discerning audience. (Source: Anamika Khanna/Facebook)

Fashion designers Anamika Khanna and Rohit Bal will open the India Couture Week 2017, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Saturday.

Both designers will have an offsite show, marking the beginning of the gala on July 24.

“Anamika Khanna and Rohit Bal have been the epicentre of the fashion world. They will open the India Couture Week with their trademark grandeur setting enviable trends for a discerning audience,” said Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI, in a statement. Anamika Khanna will be showcasing her couture collection titled ‘Luxury 2017’ as installation pieces at The Kila, Mehrauli here.

“Respecting and understanding the small nuances of every occasion, at Anamika Khanna we present the ‘Luxury 2017’ collection, the store of a beautiful wedding,” said the designer.

Rohit Bal, with his classic and immaculate embroideries will kick off the ICW extravaganza with a show at the restored Bikaner House.

His collection ‘Khush Posh’ is an effort to revive heritage pieces from the costume collections of royal Mughals which have been immortalised in museums. The collection highlights an amalgamation of traditional craft with modern sensibilities preserving its timeless beauty.

“The collection is an ode to lost craft and tradition. A journey from the past to the present with a gentle nudge of contemporary influences,” said Bal.

The fashion week which will take place at Taj Palace hotel, will conclude on July 30. It will also see the participation of designers like Anita Dongre, Anju Modi, Gaurav Gupta, Manav Gangwani, Monisha Jaising, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Reynu Taandon, Rina Dhaka, Shyamal & Bhumika, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

