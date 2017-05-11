A girl shared a photo of herself this dress, and it’s gone viral for all the right reasons

Her Instagram post has really inspired people. (Source: Lucy Litman/ Instagram) Her Instagram post has really inspired people. (Source: Lucy Litman/ Instagram)

Body weight has been an issue that most of us, at some in our lives, have struggled with. Not everybody has the same body structure but sadly only few understand this. There is a certain body type, perpetuated by advertisements and popular media that has been deeply embedded in our minds as the ‘perfect body’, and we all, unfailingly, have been trying to attain that. There is a perceptible panic that seizes us every time we cannot fit into an old dress, or wear struggle wearing a pair of old jeans. Though many might consider it flimsy, it is a struggle most of us go through on a daily basis.

But, of course, there are certain people who choose to see the brighter side in all this, and Lucy Litman is one such example. In an image posted by Litman on Instagram, one can see her wearing a printed dress with the zipper down. Explaining this, she wrote in the caption, “Closet cleaning reflections: here’s a picture of me in my favorite dress from 3 years ago. It’s a size 2 and doesn’t even come close to zipping right now.” But instead of lamenting over this, she wrote an extremely inspiring note. Litman explained that she suffered from an eating disorder all throughout her high school and college, and was “in and out of different therapies”. She confessed that she weighed herself five times every day and her mood depended on the number she saw. “The number I saw would dictate my happiness and the activities I “allowed” myself to do,” she wrote.

But this ‘restriction’ on her happiness made her lose several friend. “I’d isolate myself at home so I didn’t have to be around food,” Litman wrote. But a lot has changed since then, and she admits being in a happier space now.

You can read the full post here.

Her uplifting message has won several hearts. While one user wrote, “Amazing perspective and courage to share it all… Don’t ever let anyone tell you differently. So happy for you!” another thanked her and wrote, “Thank you so much for this post!!! You are beautiful and young girls and women alike could learn a thing of two from your great outlook. I have gained quite a bit of weight over the last year and I am having a hard time dealing with it but post like yours give me courage to face it the right way and know that with hard work I can achieve my weight loss goals the right way and be happy with myself no matter what.”

We cannot say that we are any less inspired.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd