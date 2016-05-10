An actor’s take: Amrita Puri takes inspiration from Vietnam for her new collection

Amrita Puri at the launch of her collection; (right) a model in her creation Amrita Puri at the launch of her collection; (right) a model in her creation

IT is a well-known fact that a holiday trip can be perfect fodder for creativity. And when the place is as pretty as Hanoi in Vietnam, there’s much more one can bring back beyond just picture-perfect postcards. That’s exactly what happened with Amrita Puri. The Mumbai-based actor who launched fashion label Akuri along with mom Smiley Puri same time last year, brought back enough ideas from her holiday to put together a summer collection, which was recently launched at Atosa, a fashion store in Mumbai.

“Hanoi is truly an artistic hub and I was really taken in by the street side art galleries and the vibrant local culture on my visit,” says Amrita. “The imagery and vibrant colours helped me put together my own graphic prints that are the highlight of this summer collection. They are inspired by the Vietnamese landscape and also showcase different seasons there,” explains Puri, as she goes on to add how the label is a fusion of Indian and contemporary wear and reflects her mother’s and her personal style.

The outfits in the latest collection are a mix of dresses, skirts and crop tops that showcase prints that look like acrylic and watercolour paintings. To lend the summer feel, the Puris have worked with Indian cottons, voiles and habutai fabrics.

“Even before we launched last year, we were always scouting and hoarding fabric that we liked. My mother has been my inspiration as she would always have a distinct personal style and would design her own clothes,” says Amrita. But the actor is quick to point out that her foray into fashion design isn’t temporary. “I took a break from films for a year and a half to launch my label and to also understand the dynamics of fashion. It has been a learning experience to set up one’s own design unit and workshop,” admits Amrita.

At the launch of her latest collection in Mumbai, actors such as Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta appeared togged in her creations. “In the past, I have worn designer clothes for an event and to see actors in my creations was a different feeling altogether,” says Amrita, who is looking to showcase the label through exhibitions across the country.

“I am also working on retailing online. For the first collection, we had collaborated with Pernia’s Pop Up Shop,” says designer. “Acting will always be a priority too,” she adds.

