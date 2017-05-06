Amy Jackson smoulders in a blue cut-out gown at The Asian Awards

Amy Jackson at The Asian Awards in Maria Lucia Hohan. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson) Amy Jackson at The Asian Awards in Maria Lucia Hohan. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson)

We have always reiterated, Amy Jackson might not have given us notable mentions on the silver screen, but she has given us enough blockbusters on the fashion front. Not just her red carpet looks, her off-duty style is something to look out for. We strongly believe that this lady has a strong sense of style and going by her appearance at the recently held The Asian Awards, you’ll agree too.

The Singh Is Bliing actresss set the temperature soaring in a sexy blue number by designer Maria Lucia Hohan from The Box Boutique, an online concept store. The one-shouldered cut-out gown with the flowy silhouette fitted her like a glove.

If you ask us, the creation by Hohan with it’s shimmery texture looked like a flowing waterfall and the thigh-high slit added a nice touch. Over the years we have seen many celebs trying the trend but until now other than Angelina Jolie, Deepika Padukone and now Amy Jackson, we haven’t seen anyone carrying it with so much grace.

As far as her make-up was concerned, she went for a bronzed look with heavy shimmery smoky eyes in copper, hints of bronze on her cheekbones and a hot red lipshade. Make-up artist Jourdan Walker did an amazing job here and so did hairstylist Michael Gray with the romantic wispy updo. She couldn’t have done better. Full points to her here.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

