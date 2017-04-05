Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are giving us #summerwedding goals in these pastel Sabyasachi pagdis

Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan (L) and Abhishek Bachchan in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram) Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan (L) and Abhishek Bachchan in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram)

When the Bachchans grace an event together, they always make news. This time, it was at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi when superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the wedding ceremony of Anushka Rajan, daughter of Gammon India prodigy Abhijit Rajan, along with Abhishek and wife Jaya. Bollywood diva and Big B’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave it a miss but there was enough for the fashion fanatics to lap up even in her absence.

The trio who are quite close to the family looked perfect in their desi avatars but what really got our attention are those beautiful pastel pagdis (turban) which the father-son duo matched with their outfits. Abhishek picked a gorgeous blush pink bandhgala which he paired with a white churidar and accessorised it well with a floral turban in green, all from Sabyasachi. Senior Bachchan also opted for the designer’s work for the wedding ceremony. He was seen in a beige kurta with pink embroidery on it which he initially paired with the traditional pink turban but he later switched it for a beige one with pretty floral prints on it.

The ladies too – Jaya Bachchan and the bride – joined the Sabyasachi camp. While Jaya picked a bright pink sari with gold work on it, Anushka opted for a gold and pink ensemble for her big day. Needless to say, the wedding was a stylish affair.

