Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan set the ramp on fire when they walked for Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla

It’s not everyday that you have a megastar and two hot Bollywood sensations coming together on a single platform and walking the ramp for a design house. But guess what, this actually happened. For a charity event, Amitabh Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan took to the catwalk at an event hosted in association with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). Joining them were Iulia Vantur, Sonali Bendre and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan.

The event saw finest craftsmanship in couture from the talented and much-loved designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Big B was seen sporting a beautiful black bandhgala linen kurta with white floral embroidery and pleated palazzo pants. The abla mirror and resham work on the kurta is just too beautiful to ignore.

Meanwhile, Bhatt and Dhawan who grooved to the song Tamma Tamma from their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania was seen in red outfits. The actress rocked a red lace off-shoulder blouse and a ghagra with resham embroidery, embellished with Swarovski stones and abla mirror. Dhawan looked like a true hero in a red sheesh mahal pleated jacket with gold and silver abla mirrors work on one side.

Big B tweeted about the event saying, “Walk the ramp for a charity that works for the cure of children from blood cancer… Every child deserves to live long and healthy.” The 73-year-old star also wrote on his blog, “Each young deserves a long and complete life and a healthy one .. donating to the cause is providing that opportunity to give the unfortunately ill another life ..”

