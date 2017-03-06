Latest news

Amit Sadh looks dapper in all-white suit at IBFW 2017

Amit Sadh feels the ensemble crafted by designer Ambrose D'souza is quite comfortable.

By: IANS | Panaji | Published:March 6, 2017 10:24 pm
amit sadh, kai po che, ibfw 2017, Amrose Dsouza, amit sadh fashion, amit sadh ramp walk, amit sadh ibfw 2017, amit sadh fashion show, lifestyle, lifestyle news, indian express, indian express news Amit Sadh looks dapper in white. (Source: IBFW/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh looked handsome in an all-white suit as he walked the ramp for Mumbai-based designer Amrose D’souza here. The 33-year-old actor, who was welcomed with loud cheers and whistles, donned a white printed suit for the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 (IBFW) here on Monday evening.

Amit says the ensemble crafted by the designer is comfortable. “I am wearing a white coloured outfit and what I like about it is that it’s very comfortable yet stout…the fabric feels really good on me yet I think it has the stoutness,” Amit said here.

Asked why she chose Amit as her showstopper, D’Souza said: “I have always liked Amit in his movies…he’s a fun person and has a really good personality. I thought he would be the right one to carry out the suit.” The designer added that the “Kai Po Che!” star carried the suit fabulously on the catwalk.

D’Souza showcased a menswear collection, which consisted of coats, jackets, shorts and suits in neutral, limes, blues and whites. Talking about her creation, the designer said: “I have been travelling and I have brought that in and kind of done this collection. That’s why I call this as the wanderlust collection.”

Check out the actor walking the ramp, here:

 

The three-day fashion event, which started on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday. Fashion connoisseur Suneet Varma will be bringing the curtains down on the gala.

