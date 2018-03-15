Amazon India Fashion Week AW’18: Showstoppers Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty and other highlights from the fashion extravaganza

Bipasha Basu (C), Vaani Kapoor (L) and Diana Penty walk the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2018. (Source: APH Images) Bipasha Basu (C), Vaani Kapoor (L) and Diana Penty walk the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2018. (Source: APH Images)

The 31st edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018, which is scheduled from March 14 to 18, is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Almost 100 designers, including some of India’s fashion doyens as well as promising talents will present their collections at the five-day event.

Day 1 saw known designers like Gauri and Nainika, Ashish N Soni, Abraham & Thakore, Anupama Dayal, Samant Chauhan, Adarsh Gill, and Patine by Shon Randhawa showcase their Autumn-Winter 2018 collections. While Anupama Dayal’s collection ranged from dreamy white coloured outfits to brighter hues, quirky designs and asymmetric hems, designer Samant Chauhan’s collection featured outfits, mostly in shades of black and gray along with embroidered designs and ruffled detailings. On the other hand, Gauri and Nainika paid tribute to old Hollywood glamour while Patine’s collection consisted of both bright and dark hues with trendy footwear. Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks.

