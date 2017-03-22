AIFW A/W 2017: Here are the top trends you can go for

Which fashion trend would you pick up? (Source: File Photo) Which fashion trend would you pick up? (Source: File Photo)

The Autumn/Winter 2017 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) might have ended, but it has left behind cues for several looks that one can go for. From going bold with graphic eyeliner to opting for slick hair pony tail, it’s time to experiment with your looks, say experts.

Aakriti Kochar, Beauty and Make-up Expert at Oriflame India, and Elizabeth Tapsall, Beauty and Make-up Expert of ColorBar, list some hair and make-up looks inspired from AIFW A/W 2017:

* Bold graphic eyeliner, Wendell Rodricks’s Arabic winged eyeliner or double flick extended eyeliner on the outer corners.

* Slick hair ponytail and loose strands can help you look effortless chic. This was seen in Pankaj and Nidhi’s show with graphic black eyeliner drawn on the outer contour of the eyes and smudged inwards to give a smokey effect. Though this look still looked more graphic than smokey. A blend of both seemed interesting and not too couture to carry otherwise.

* Tribal boho chic hair. Go for soft waves or curls with a few interesting colour strands to highlight the texture. These might be braids or extensions to make it look interesting.

* Have fun with cute, easy to do half buns. Goes well with almost anything you wear on the casual front. Be it your casual kurtas with denims, shorts, jumpers, boyfriend jeans and t shirt, white shirt and blue denim look. Team it up with bright lips.

* Look by Rina Dhaka with make-up paired with smokey eyes using browns and deep purples. Smokey eyes can never get out of fashion. The lips were bold, mostly reds and fuchsia.

* Namrata Joshipura’s vision was that of a global aesthetic. Her clothing easily translated across geographies and other artificial constructs such as age, race and point of view. The make-up paired was dark smokey eyes with the blusher in bronze. You can opt for this look for an evening party.

