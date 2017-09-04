Amal Clooney looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lilac Versace gown at 2017 Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney chose to go vintage in the sleeveless, chiffon Versace gown. (Source: AP) Amal Clooney chose to go vintage in the sleeveless, chiffon Versace gown. (Source: AP)

With a degree from the prestigious New York University School of Law, Amal Clooney is a successful and much-sought after international law and human rights lawyer, and her clients include the likes of Julian Assange. She is married to Hollywood’s evergreen heartthrob George Clooney. After becoming parents recently, the couple stepped out to make their first appearance at the 2017 Venice Film Festival where George’s latest film Suburbicon premiered. While the couple together managed to take the definition of #couplegoals to a new high, Amal looked every bit a radiant beauty, complete in the post-pregnancy afterglow.

Proving yet again how she is the perfect amalgamation of beauty and brains, Amal looked elegant and classy in a stunning lilac Atelier Versace gown. The 39-year-old chose to go vintage in the sleeveless, chiffon gown. She chose to keep her accessories minimal and chose a pair of gorgeous teardrop-earrings and styled her hair into a faux-bob. Her marsala shade lipstick added just the dash of colour to her sophisticated look.

The 56-year-old actor was seen looking his usual suave-self in a black tuxedo.

Much like Kareena Kapoor Khan closer home, Amal flaunted her baby bump while giving the rest of the world absolute fashion goals throughout her pregnancy. The Lebanese-origin lawyer looked drop-dead gorgeous in a resplendent floor-sweeping gown as she walked hand-in-hand to the 42nd Cesar awards with George.

However in the past, the media has often been criticised for its callous approach towards describing Amal’s baby bump while overlooking important issues. While she was addressing a United Nations meeting earlier this year, representing survivors of rape and kidnappings by ISIS members, her yellow dress and ‘barely there baby bump’ garnered headlines.

