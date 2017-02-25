Amal Clooney steals limelight from George Clooney as she flaunts her baby bump in a ravishing Versace gown

Amal Clooney was a stunner at the Cesar Awards! (Source: AP Photo) Amal Clooney was a stunner at the Cesar Awards! (Source: AP Photo)

Flaunting a baby bump seems to be a trend now, and how! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Genelia D’Souza, and supermodel Carol Gracias to small screen actress Shveta Salve — 2016 saw many B-town divas taking a plunge as they confidently posed and walked the ramp with their baby bumps in designerwears. Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney seems to be the latest addition to that clan!

Pregnant with twin babies, Clooney took the maternity style statement to a new high as she showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous floor-sweeping gown and stole the limelight from her actor-husband. The 39-year-old posed with George Clooney as they arrived hand-in-hand at the 42nd edition of the Cesar Awards.

Dressed in a custom Atelier Versace couture gown, Clooney elegantly pulled off a figure-hugging strapless white gown with a feather detailing. The designer dress got a tad bit dramatic at its hem with white, gray, ombre and black feathers. Not just her ensemble, but her face also had a certain glow that brightened up her sartorial style for the day. Check out her look here:

George Clooney held Amal Clooney’s hand at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony. (Source: AP Photo) George Clooney held Amal Clooney’s hand at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony. (Source: AP Photo)

Her accessories were on point too. Clooney complemented her outfit with silver-white dangling earrings, a bejeweled cuff and a white clutch.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: AP Photo) George Clooney and Amal Clooney posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: AP Photo)

Clooney’s make-up went perfectly with her fashion statement and the curls at the end of her tresses looked sensational. We think her glossy red lips added an oomph to the dress.

Amal Clooney looked stunning in her Versace gown. (Source: AP Photo) Amal Clooney looked stunning in her Versace gown. (Source: AP Photo)

The human rights barrister was even seen carrying a white fur shrug before arriving to the ceremony.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney held each other affectionately. (Source: AP Photo) George Clooney and Amal Clooney held each other affectionately. (Source: AP Photo)

The star couple were spotted holding each other affectionately and even went on to talk about the maternity. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open,” Clooney told the French programme Rencontres de Cinema. The pair, who exchanged vows in September 2014, is expecting their twins in June.

We think Clooney totally nailed the red carpet look! What do you think?

