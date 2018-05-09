All Roads Lead to Rome

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra

WITH a theme like ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s annual red carpet extravaganza, the Met Gala, saw Hollywood’s haut monde put on their halos, polish their crucifix accessories, don their papal-inspired robes and chainmail costumes and step out in all their holy glory Monday night. Co-hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, designer Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Rihanna, the event was a precursor to the exhibition that showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

And as expected, the red carpet gave us everything, from the divine and holy to the outlandish and hilarious. Whether it was Katy Perry’s oversized wings, Rihanna’s papal hat, Zendaya’s Joan of Arc-inspired getup or Olivia Munn’s chainmail dress — the references were often literal. Here’s our pick of some noteworthy on-theme looks:

Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker

HATS OFF: Sex And the City star Sarah Jessica Parker always makes quite a splash on the Met red carpet and this year was no different. Her ornate golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with heart motifs had a long train and was matched by a show-stopping nativity scene headpiece.

POPE MOBILE: Singer Rihanna took the theme to heart and turned heads in a heavily embellished Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano outfit comprising a mini dress with a detachable train and an oversized coat. She topped the look with a custom papal hat and Cartier jewellery.

PLUM CATCH: Priyanka Chopra went retro with her finger waves hairstyle as she paid tribute to the heavenly trend with a custom caped Ralph Lauren Collection velvet gown in a deep wine with a Swarovski crystal embellished hood.

Emilia Clarke Emilia Clarke

BLACK BEAUTY: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke looked just as majestic as her on-screen avatar in a black and gold Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown with painted cherub motifs.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App