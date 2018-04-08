Priyanka, Kangana, Sonam show how to dress up classy with these all-black ensembles

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor have an effortless way of curating all-black ensembles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor have an effortless way of curating all-black ensembles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

The colour black brings a certain class and sophistication to attires. Be it an ethnic number or a contemporary counterpart, black outfits are considered synonymous with elegance, but of course it must be curated right. It seems our Bollywood celebrities too swear by this colour. From sporting casual appearances to comfy looks, they have chosen all-black ensembles to be their style statements a lot of times.

Recently, it was Priyanka Chopra who reiterated that all-black looks are hardly outdated when she stepped out in a formal pantsuit. The actor, who is currently shooting in Ireland, was all business in her black pantsuit paired with a high-neck shirt. With shades to match and a messy bun, we think she aced her look.

For Chopra, blazers are not just a formal go-to outfit. She can work the chic piece for a red carpet appearance as well. At the New York premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, the actor pulled a Kim Kardashian in a black blazer with a plunging neckline. However, she teamed it with a pair of black fringed pants, unlike Kardashian’s regular ones. The Quantico actor took the less bold route by keeping the blazer buttoned up.

If you’re looking to exude fierce and grunge vibes, black would a great option and Kangana Ranaut’s look can inspire you. The Queen actor rocked an all-black look ever so glamorously. She opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck top, which was styled with a matching mini skirt. But more than her little black outfit, it was the thigh-high boots from Tom Ford that we loved the most. The brown and black, leather boots gave her a fierce look. The footwear could be really difficult to pull off, but Ranaut did it effortlessly.

While we have seen many actors pull off all-black outfits gracefully, this one by Sonam Kapoor certainly deserves an applause. She was seen wearing a pair of black trousers with a matching tube top, both from Alexander Wang. She further teamed it with a longline black jacket and a pair of Nike sneakers. A pair of hoop earrings, a watch and dark sunnies from Roberi and Fraud with hair styled in a sleek manner completed her look.

Esha Gupta’s love for lettered outfits is no secret as she flaunts them every now and then. However, one of her most memorable looks was her airport attire. The actor was dressed in a black tee with ‘FIRST. I. NEED. COFFEE’ printed across the front. The contrasting white prints really set off her all-black ensemble. Teaming her tee with distressed black jeans and a printed leather jacket from Bershka, the actor made sure there were many interesting details in her attire.

However, what impressed us most were her ankle-high leather boots from Splash Fashion. The drool-worthy booties had studded beads on the tongue and we think they up the ante of the actor’s attire.

Love the looks? Let us know how will you style yours in the comments below.

