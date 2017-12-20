Alia Bhatt’s soft hairdo is perfect for a holiday party, but her outfit is completely out of sync

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s outfit? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s outfit? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

From blending retro with futuristic style to showing how to rock a red mini dress, Alia Bhatt has been on top of her fashion game. However, her recent appearance has left us all baffled. The 24-year-old was spotted attending the annual sports meet at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai – of which she has been a former student – in an outfit which was completely out of sync.

Even though we like her graphic printed T-shirt, we couldn’t get our head around why she teamed it with the striped brown pants. Instead, a simple pair of jeans would have looked good, or a nude top with the ankle-length bottoms for that matter. Even trying to break the monotony of the outfit with the black metallic belt didn’t help.

Giving accessories a complete miss with just sunglasses on, she rounded off her look with black shimmery sneakers, minimal make-up and gorgeous tousled hair. What we love most about her hairdo is that it’s perfect for any occasion. You can, especially try them out at your upcoming Christmas and New Year parties!

Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt's outfit looked a bit out of sync.

Alia Bhatt accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

Other than her hairstyle, we think her look is a complete miss. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

