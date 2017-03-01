Alia Bhatt’s outfits for Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions is next level cool

Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices are already giving us summer wish list goals! (Source: Instagram) Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices are already giving us summer wish list goals! (Source: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt along with her co-star Varun Dhawan is on a promotional spree, after all their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to release on March 10. The bubbly actress who is known for her cool, easy-going style stayed true to her essence in outfits which were simple yet gorgeous.

Recently, for an appearance on a reality show, Bhatt stepped out in a lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The outfit is interesting with lots of elements at play and we love everything about it – starting from the crocheted blouse and embroidered lehenga to the sleeveless tulle jacket. But no styling is complete without good hair and make-up and we are glad she went for minimal make-up and pretty soft curls. She looked really lovely.

Adding another one to our summer wish list is this beautiful baby pink textured fit and flare dress by Daniele Carlotta. While we are in love with the outfit, we can’t say the same about the PVC sandals by Louboutin. It stuck out like a sore thumb. However, if you ignore this minor flaw, there’s nothing about this look we can find faults with.

Continuing her summer streak, the actress even opted for a hi-lo floral print slip dress by Prabal Gurung from his Spring 2017 collection which she teamed with a pair of black heels and natural make-up. She looked good here too!

Then there was this time when she was spotted in a beautiful summery number by Swati Vijaivargie. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the cold-shoulder printed outfit did justice to her petite frame. Nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha rounded off her look.

We also spotted her in this off-shoulder Martin Grant number which she paired with purple heels. Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini gave her slightly blushed cheeks and pretty kohl eyes whereas, celebrity hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre pulled up her hair in a high, ponytail.

Last but not the least, we loved it when she opted for a fusion look in a pink button-down which she teamed with a pair of bright yellow pants, both from Raw Mango. She complemented her look with a pair of Amrapali earrings.

