Alia Bhatt’s neon yellow lehenga ticks all the right boxes for 2018’s hottest trend – bold colours

Like a true fashionista, Alia Bhatt has always kept her ethnic style game right on point. Be it her lime green salwar suit, her olive green kurta, her pink sari or her green and yellow lehenga, the colour combinations of her ethnic ensembles have been different and refreshing. And yet again, the bubbly actor lived up to our expectations as she stepped for her best friend’s roka in a Raw Mango ensemble.

The Highway actor opted for a neon yellow and teal coloured lehenga-choli for the event. The skirt featuring golden embroidery all over it, was teamed with a V-neck blouse and a matching dupatta with floral embroidery on it. Even though her ethnic outfit is the brightest we have seen in some time, with pastels ruling the better part of 2017, we are absolutely in love with it. Trust, the beauty to pull it off effortlessly. With 2018 set to be the year of the bold colours, we think she is on the right path.

We like how her stylist Ami Patel kept her accessorises minimal with silver chaandbalis and a small black bindi that accentuated her look. Minimal make-up, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, pink lips and beautifully tousled hair rounded off her look.

