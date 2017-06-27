Alia Bhatt’s monsoon style is non-fussy and easily imitable

Alia Bhatt’s monsoon style is extremely cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt’s monsoon style is extremely cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt’s style — a good mix of cool, comfy and chic — is something that instantly strikes a chord with youngsters. Over the years, the 24-year-old has given us many fashion moments worth mentioning. Her stint during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was a good one, especially with those breezy, summery outfits with soft palettes. We were also impressed with her willingness to try out new trends and styles.

Now, with the monsoons already here, we are on the lookout for what the actress has to offer. It can be a tricky time to dress up when you simply want to curl up in bed with a cup of hot chocolate and a book. Laziness is a part of the monsoon fashion routine and the frizzy hair and the humidity showing on your face doesn’t help either. But trust the actress to keep it interesting even in the rain. Recently, she was seen keeping it extremely casual in two cool looks.

The first one was when she stepped out in an extremely cute pink tee that read, ‘You Are Boring Bye’.

She wore it with a pair of leggings and sports shoes but you can easily wear it with a denim skirt and a pair of sneakers. Don’t miss out on those cute low ponytails. The best way to keep the frizz away, don’t you think?

The second look involves a pair of distressed denims, a printed sweatshirt in grey, white sneakers, a tan backpack, and retro sunnies.

With hair in a messy top bun, she finished her look with a soft pink pout. We are loving the fuss-free travel OOTD here.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

