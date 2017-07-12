Alia Bhatt’s comfy camouflage jacket or Mira Rajput’s rainbow one — what will you pick for the long flight?

Camouflage jackets are a must-have for a long haul flight. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Camouflage jackets are a must-have for a long haul flight. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to making comfortable yet trendy fashion statements, Alia Bhatt has – more often than not – never disappointed us. From cover shoots to press meets, the Dear Zindagi actor has kept her style vibrant and easy. Heading to the New York City to attend the 18th IIFA Awards, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport looking snug and comfortable in a camouflage jacket by Marc Jacobs and carried a bright red handbag by Louis Vuitton.

Earlier, the charming 23-year-old kept it simple in a silk-satin camisole from Prabal Gurung and looked stunning as she attended the IIFA press meet. Now, as she was headed out of the country to attend the prestigious event, Bhatt managed to impress again with her comfortable and youthful fashion sense. She paired the oversized jacket with a black slip dress and black sneakers, with her red handbag giving just the right bit of colour to complement her look.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

But it wasn’t just Bhatt who was spotted rocking the camouflage jacket. Mira Rajput, on her way to IIFA as well, was spotted at the airport recently wearing a Agrima Batra jacket but with a rainbow-streak border — making for a funky and vibrant variant of the otherwise basic camouflage jacket.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Among other celebs heading to attend the IIFA, Karan Johar’s departure also happened to generate quite a buzz thanks to his funky tote bag. The Gucci bag available as the ‘GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat’ is priced at $2300, which is about Rs1.5 lakh! Yes, almost just the money you need to make a budget trip to Europe.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd