Alia Bhatt shows how to work your OOTD with a chic skirt that can glam up even a simple tee

Take a lesson in casual chic dressing from Alia Bhatt in this sheer skirt by Zara at a pet adoption event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Take a lesson in casual chic dressing from Alia Bhatt in this sheer skirt by Zara at a pet adoption event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Versatility seems to be Alia Bhatt’s signature style. Just like her movie roles, the actor’s sartorial choices oscillate between the bold and the bubbly, and we think she rarely fails to nail the outfit of the day.

Recently, we spotted her at a pet adoption event in Mumbai and though we think the actor’s warm embraces with puppies were heart-melting, it was hard to take our eyes off her OOTD.

For the event, the Dear Zindagi actor wore a basic white tee with ”COEXIST for ADOPTATHON” printed on the front. She paired it with a black midi skirt from Zara. We think the sheer and stripes upped the glam quotient of the overall look.

Bhatt chose to style her outfit with black strappy heels and kept accessories to a bare minimum. We like the dewy make-up the actor chose to go with, with a pop of fresh pink on the lips.

Catch a glimpse of her style here.

To see how much it would cost to get Bhatt’s chic skirt for ourselves, we dug a little deeper and it turns out that one would need to shell out Rs2,490 to own this beauty. See here.

We like the actor’s casual chic outfit, but what about you? Would you like it in your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below.

