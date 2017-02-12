Latest News
  • Still looking for gifts for your partner? Choose from Alia Bhatt’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Still looking for gifts for your partner? Choose from Alia Bhatt’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Actress Alia Bhatt says that even a small gift can be as special as a "limited edition".

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2017 12:21 pm
alia bhatt, alia bhatt valentines day, valentines day, valentines day gift ideas, valentines day alia bhatt gifts, valentines day plans for couples, indian express, indian express news Pick you favourite one from Alia’s suggestions. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Love has different meanings for different people — for some it could be a fun evening outdoors in nature, and for others, it could be a lavish gift. Actress Alia Bhatt says that even a small gift can be as special as a “limited edition”, if given with pure love.

ALSO READ | Valentine’s Day 2017: How to Make Valentine’s Day Special on a Budget

The actress, who has given some remarkable performances in films like “Udta Punjab” and “Highway”, is a brand ambassador of Cornetto and recently launched their Red Velvet Limited edition ice cream. Giving her suggestions for gifts a woman can give to her beau, she says:

ALSO READ | Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 5 quirky gifts for the love of your life

* Sneakers: All boys have a soft corner for the latest pair of kicks, and there is no such thing as too many sneakers. A pair of limited edition sneakers is sure to do the trick.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

* Swiss army knife: This is for the outdoorsy, adventure-seeking man, while this is something on the pricey side it is something he will truly treasure on each trip.

 

* Watches: This is for someone who loves old school charm a time piece would be a great way to say that you will love him for all time.

* Books: A signed copy or a limited edition print of his favourite book would be his prized possession forever.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News