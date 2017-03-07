Alia Bhatt to create drama at AIFW AW’17

Alia Bhatt is the right choice as showstopper as she “has carved her own niche in the industry and is an extremely successful and versatile actor, with a dynamic personality. (Source: File photo) Alia Bhatt is the right choice as showstopper as she “has carved her own niche in the industry and is an extremely successful and versatile actor, with a dynamic personality. (Source: File photo)

Actress Alia Bhatt will take to the ramp to showcase a creation by designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017. She is “super excited” about it.

Alia will be the showstopper for Joshipura’s show, sponsored by beauty brand Maybelline New York.

“This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it, than with some gorgeous make-up,” Alia said in a statement.

“I’ve already had lengthy conversations with team Maybelline on the final look for the show and I can’t wait to make this happen,” she added.

Pooja Sahgal, General Manager of Maybelline New York – India, said Alia is the right choice as showstopper as she “has carved her own niche in the industry and is an extremely successful and versatile actor, with a dynamic personality”.

“She is truly capable of pulling off any look and fits effortlessly into any role she takes on. We strongly believe that Alia will bring just the right amount of drama and glamour to the runway and are looking forward to a successful show,” Sahgal added of the actress, who has pulled off myriad roles in films like “Highway”, “Udta Punjab” and “2 States”.

The fashion extravaganza will be held March 15 to 18.