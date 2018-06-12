Alia Bhatt woos with her peppy traditional style in this pastel-shaded anarkali

What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s look in this gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani number? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s look in this gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani number? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Alia Bhatt mostly leaves onlookers in awe with her excellent styling and glam game — even in ethnic wear. Be it the chartreuse coloured lehenga featuring floral golden embroidery on it from Sabyasachi she wore during Sonam Kapoor’s reception or the butter yellow anarkali from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that she wore during the success party of her movie Raazi, the 25-year-old had left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.

Continuing her fashionable streak, we spotted Bhatt dressed in a pastel shaded, printed anarkali featuring a broad tangerine hemline from designer Tarun Tahiliani’scollection. She teamed the full sleeve ensemble with a matching dupatta. Stylist duo Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra and a pair of matching stilettos.

For the make-up, artist Puneet B Saini rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and thickly-lined eyes while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a neat ponytail. Not only do we think her outfit is perfect for a day event, her look can be easily recreated and an ideal choice if you are wondering what to wear a summer wedding.

Prior to this, we spotted the actor wearing a lovely lavender hued anarkali from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta.

Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rounded out her look with a dewy toned make-up and middle-parted ponytail.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Bhatt’s ethnic fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

