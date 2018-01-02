Top News
Alia Bhatt styled her maxi dress in the coolest way possible and we are loving it

Alia Bhatt stepped out looking smart and stylish in a Tommy Hilifiger maxi dress paired with e longline coat. What we liked more is show she accessorised it with a pair of ankle-length boots.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 9:42 pm
Alia Bhatt, who was holidaying in Bali during New Year kept us hooked on with her cute yet sultry sartorial choices, but her fashionable streak didn’t just end there. On her way back to Mumbai, the actor took her style game a notch higher in a Tommy Hilfiger maxi dress.

The 24-year-old teamed her sleeveless, side slit dress with a longline olive green coat. While the dress gave ultra chic vibes, the coat added elegance and a classy touch to the attire. Till now, we thought maxi dresses were only meant for channeling cool summer style, but Bhatt surely managed to give it a beautiful and smart wintry twist. Apart from her outfit, her black and tan ankle-length boots were equally noteworthy.

Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a neatly tied bun. All we can say is, what a fashionable way to start the year! Take a look:

We think the actor pulled off the look confidently. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

