Alia Bhatt shows us how to be monsoon ready with these two looks

Alia Bhatt’s style file is always interesting. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress is someone who likes to keep it simple yet classy. In the recent past, we have seen her giving us monsoon OOTD’s in statement T-shirts and distressed denim. Now, she is taking her fashion game up a notch in two different looks. While one is extremely casual, the other can help you out if you are looking to work on your fusion wear. Take a look!

Going floral in casual

For a Facebook live event with dietician Rujuta Diwekar, the bubbly actress made for a pretty picture in a cute floral print off-shoulder top from House of Masaba which she styled with a pair of ripped denim. If you follow her style diary then you would know that she loves distressed denim and in this case, it worked out well with the flowy top.

We love how she experimented with her footwear with these metallic pink fur pom-pom heels in nude from Asos. It’s something we would like to add to our must-have list as it’s very different than the regular strappy heels and an easy way to add some oomph to your outfit. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Ami Patel. We love her hair too which was left in loose waves and her bright pink pout. Full marks to her!

Keeping it cool in pastels

For the song launch of Ganesh Acharya’s Marathi movie Bhikhari, Alia Bhatt was seen doing justice to a fusion look in separates from Amoh by Jade.

The blush pink embroidered kurta is apt for monsoons. We like how she styled it with contrast patterned silk pants, beautiful statement earrings from Shringaar, metallic ankle strap heels and the same bright pink pout. She looked good.

