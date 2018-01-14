Alia Bhatt shows us graceful ways to wear grey, be it a sharara or a ball gown

Alia Bhatt in an Atelier Zuhra gown and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sharara. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram) Alia Bhatt in an Atelier Zuhra gown and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sharara. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram)

Though Alia Bhatt started the year with a splash of colour, the actor seems to be back with a softer palette now. After enchanting us in bold colours like teal, yellow and magenta, the actor stepped out decked in grey recently and we think she looked equally lovely. The Highway actor wore a grey tulle gown from Atelier Zuhra, with a spangling of metal embellishments on it that shone like pixie dust. We like the off-shoulder number that stylist Ami Patel accessorised with minimal accessories. Make-up artist Puneet B Saini deserves credit for giving the actor a dewy sheen with soft nude lips.

After Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it seems Bhatt has decided to dabble into hair accessories too. Hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled the actor’s mussed up chignon with a chic grey bauble and we think it amped up her look.

Going ethnic at the Mumbai Police Umang Show 2018 on January 13, Bhatt wore a sharara-suit from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ‘Bakhiya’ by Asal piece looked lovely on the actor and we like the charmingly intricate white embroidery that was set off against a soothing grey backdrop.

Patel accessorised the actor’s ensemble with a pair of danglers and a pretty violet bindi. To go with her toned down look, Saini gave the actor muted make-up and rounded it all off with soft curls.

We think Bhatt rocked both the looks but which one do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

