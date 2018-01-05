Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty’s airport style is for days when you don’t want to dress up but still want to look good

Alia Bhatt or Shilpa Shetty: Whose airport look do you prefer? (Source: madison_onpeddar/Instagram; Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt or Shilpa Shetty: Whose airport look do you prefer? (Source: madison_onpeddar/Instagram; Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to acing airport looks, both Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty are pros! They are the same celebs who has taught how to channelise ultra-modern winter style statements in a Tommy Hilfiger maxi dress paired with a longline blazer, and to mix the old with the new to ace a traditional look in a denim sharara. Once again, the actors sashayed down the airport looking stunning as ever.

Bhatt, who returned to Mumbai from Israel was seen wearing two of our favourite winter essentials – denim jackets and boots. The Highway actor picked a semi-denim jacket (actually, half-shirt, half-jacket) from Madison on Peddar which she teamed with a simple white top top, tucked in. She combined it with a pair of black ripped denims and knee length boots.

Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a large tote bag from Louis Vuitton. We think it’s the perfect mix of comfy and chic.

Shetty, on the other hand, opted for a nude dress paired with a printed scarf and a black leather jacket, which she casually carried in her hand. She teamed it with a pair of shoes from Saint Laurent and a Hermes bag. What we like about her look is the way she picked a pair of oversized, nerdy glasses to go with her outfit – it added a fun element.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Minimal make-up and hair neatly tied into a ponytail rounded off her look.

Though their fashion was like chalk and cheese, we found both the looks equally inspiring. But whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd