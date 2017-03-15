Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt: Actor stuns in a Sabyasachi ensemble on cover of magazine’s latest

Alia Bhatt who celebrates her birthday on March 15 looks beautiful in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt who celebrates her birthday on March 15 looks beautiful in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt, riding high on the success of her latest film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, celebrates her 24th birthday on March 15. While the vivacious actress who has proved herself to be a powerhouse of talent loved by all, she has graced the cover of popular magazine Harper’s Bazaar and we are loving it.

The actress looks celestial in celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s designs. Mukherjee has shared five different looks of Bhatt on his Instagram page from the shoot and undoubtedly, she looks stunning in each of them. She is wearing a nude ensemble with colourful embellishments on them. With minimal matte makeup and a rose tint-nude colour on her lips, the Dear Zindagi actress looks like a vision with her hair tied up. She completed her look with a pair of simple earrings.

Mukherjee, known for his elaborate and rich designs, shared more of the actress’ pictures from the shoot. On of them shows her sporting a black blouse with colourful gems embellished on it. The retro shades she sports with suave completes the look — giving a whole ethnic-chic vibe to it.

Bhatt is seen in nude ensembles with floral embellishments again in the other two looks — celebrating the season of spring in the most beautiful manner. She pairs her floral deep-necked top with elaborate red earrings and looks nothing less than ethereal.

