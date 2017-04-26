Alia Bhatt rocked an embroidered denim at Priyanka Chopra’s party and how!

Alia Bhatt in an embroidered denim by Monisha Jaising. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in an embroidered denim by Monisha Jaising. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt is the queen of casual dressing. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress who has always been applauded for her style quotient recently attended a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra at her residence along with Siddharth Malhotra and here too she took the casual route.

Looking lovely in a red plaid shirt the actress amped up her appearance by pairing it with a palm embroidered denim from Monisha Jaising. A pair of red heels, a Jimmy Choo glitter box sling, minimal make-up and blow-dried hair rounded her look. We think it’s a very clever way to add some glam to your regular outfit.

However, she isn’t the first one to pick a floral denim to turn a basic look into a party one. Last year, Athiya Shetty wowed us when she stepped out in an appliquéd jeans by Farah Sanjana at an event in Mumbai . The Hero actress paired it with a white shirt from Topshop and tie up heels from Steve Madden. She kept her make-up minimal and we think she looked good. Wouldn’t you like to try out something similar – it’s kind of fun. We know for a fact that we would love to.

So the next time you have to head out to a party, remember that you don’t always have to go bling. It’s all about how well you play the mix-and-match card. Even a basic look can be turned around into something gorgeous.

What do you think about this trend? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 8:13 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd