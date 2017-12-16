Alia Bhatt’s red hot OOTN is a stunner, reminds us of a modern-day ‘Little Red Riding Hood’

Alia Bhatt looks all dolled-up in a little red dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looks all dolled-up in a little red dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There’s no doubt that Alia Bhatt can ace any look. Be it mixing retro with futuristic fashion or giving some serious party wear goals in a multi-coloured skirt, we love how the Dear Zindagi actor keeps experimenting with her looks, every now and then. She was recently spotted attending Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where she gave us tutorial on how take your style quotient a notch higher in a little red dress.

Bhatt looked all dolled-up in a red textured dress from the house of Gauri and Nainika. We love the fact that she chose to give accessories a total miss, considering how bright and striking the outfit is, but we couldn’t warm up to her choice of footwear – it looked out of sync with the silk outfit. Moreover, the messy top bun by hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou could have been easily replaced by a high ponytail with beautiful waves.

However, we don’t have a problem with her make-up. Puneet B Saini did a good job with the dewy sheen, pink lips and kohled eyes. There are a lot of problems with this look but we can’t deny the fact that Bhatt looked extremely cute and radiant. It might not exactly be a winner but it’s not bad either.

While performing at the same awards show, Bhatt was seen opting for a blue coloured metallic fringed outfit by Manish Malhotra. But it was her super cool hairdo that grabbed eyeballs. Georgiou styled her hair into two neatly tied french braids, which gave out funky vibes.

We think her hairstyle seemed perfect for a music festival!

We would love to try both her red dress and the braided look. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

