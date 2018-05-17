Raazi success party: Alia Bhatt’s butter yellow anarkali is ideal for a day function

Alia Bhatt steps out in a butter yellow anarkali for Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt steps out in a butter yellow anarkali for Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

During the entire leg of Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt was mostly seen in chic and breezy ethnic outfits. Be it a cool kurta or anarkali, the Highway actor had her traditional game strong. Now with the release of her film, Bhatt is still crushing over ethnic wear and recently, at the success party of Raazi, we spotted her in an anarkali from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

For the party, the actor picked a butter yellow creation that was accentuated by intricate white threadwork all over. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a pair of silver jhumkas and strappy sandals. Keeping her make-up nude, we think Bhatt looked elegant.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt spotted at Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt stepped out in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt stepped out in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with silver jhumkas. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with silver jhumkas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt kept her style quotient on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt kept her style quotient on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had spotted Bhatt at the launch of a song from Raazi, wearing a lovely lavender-hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light golden zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta. Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rounded off with a dewy toned make-up and middle-parted ponytail.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking lovely in an Anita Dongre creation, Bhatt gave us some summer fashion goals in a cool blue piece. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rounded off with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

