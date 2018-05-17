Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Raazi success party: Alia Bhatt’s butter yellow anarkali is ideal for a day function

Raazi success party: Alia Bhatt’s butter yellow anarkali is ideal for a day function

Recently, at the success party of Raazi, we spotted Alia Bhatt in a butter yellow anarkali piece from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She kept her look easy and toned down. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2018 1:06:19 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia Bhatt Raazi party photos, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt steps out in a butter yellow anarkali for Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

During the entire leg of Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt was mostly seen in chic and breezy ethnic outfits. Be it a cool kurta or anarkali, the Highway actor had her traditional game strong. Now with the release of her film, Bhatt is still crushing over ethnic wear and recently, at the success party of Raazi, we spotted her in an anarkali from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

For the party, the actor picked a butter yellow creation that was accentuated by intricate white threadwork all over. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a pair of silver jhumkas and strappy sandals. Keeping her make-up nude, we think Bhatt looked elegant.

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia Bhatt Raazi party photos, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt spotted at Raazi success party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia Bhatt Raazi party photos, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt stepped out in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia Bhatt Raazi party photos, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with silver jhumkas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Raazi Promotions: Alia Bhatt looks cute as a button in this cool blue Prabal Gurung dress

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia Bhatt Raazi party photos, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt kept her style quotient on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had spotted Bhatt at the launch of a song from Raazi, wearing a lovely lavender-hued suit from Manish Malhotra. The piece featured light golden zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem, and Bhatt wore it with a matching tulle dupatta. Patel accessorised the look with intense gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rounded off with a dewy toned make-up and middle-parted ponytail.

ALSO READ | Raazi promotions: Alia Bhatt raises the glam quotient in summer-worthy outfits

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt was spotted at the song launch of her upcoming movie Raazi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra anarkali suit replete with Kashmiri threadwork. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt Raazi promotions, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt anarkali, Alia Bhatt ethnic fashion, Alia Bhatt Raazi ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt looked lovely in her ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking lovely in an Anita Dongre creation, Bhatt gave us some summer fashion goals in a cool blue piece. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rounded off with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now