Raazi Promotions: Alia Bhatt looks cute as a button in this cool blue Prabal Gurung dress

With Raazi promotions underway, Alia Bhatt is spinning out one gorgeous look after another. Going by her style file, it’s evident that she has opted for minimalistic fashion and soothing hues this summer. But another trend that she has been ringing in is that of cool blues, which we think is a beautiful and soothing shade to beat the heat.

After her back to back ethnic appearances in blue, the Highway actor chose to go contemporary in a Prabal Gurung number from their Resort 2018 collection. The french blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves featured an interesting layered ruffle effect on the bodice and the hem.

Stylist Ami Patel complemented the actor’s look with a pair of Zara sandals and accessorised with multiple rings. Dewy make-up and hair coiffed into soft curls gave the right finishing touches.

For an event earlier, Bhatt had picked a light and breezy ethnic suit from Anita Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ SS’18 collection. Stylist Ami Patel had accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of silver earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rounded it out with minimal make-up and side-parted soft curls.

Pulling off the classic trend of denim on denim like a pro, the actor was seen stepping out looking street-style chic. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya in a pair of blue skinny jeans teamed with a white camisole and a cropped denim jacket from French Connection, the actor looked lovely. A pair of black and white strappy heels accessorised her outfit.

