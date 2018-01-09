Alia Bhatt turns the magic on with funky colours in this Dolce and Gabbana outfit

Vibrant colours seem to be Alia Bhatt’s choice to make a style statement. Would you follow in her footsteps? ( Source: shnoy09/Instagram) Vibrant colours seem to be Alia Bhatt’s choice to make a style statement. Would you follow in her footsteps? ( Source: shnoy09/Instagram)

Frosty weather or not, bold and vibrant colours have already seeped into fashionistas’ closets. With Alia Bhatt wowing us in a bright hue for the second time in one week, we can confidently say that this year seems to be a colourful one. After her colour-blocked cheery yellow lehenga, which she teamed with a teal dupatta and blouse, the actor stepped out in a magenta dress recently.

Putting her best fashion foot forward in the off-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana number, Bhatt was her vivacious best and we like the red and green floral applique work on the front. What’s more, it was an interesting interruption from the bright magenta shade. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

The slight ruffles on the skirt definitely made the outfit more attractive.

Keeping her make-up dewy and hair pulled back softly, the actor rounded out her look with matching heels.

We think her party outfit complemented the mood. What do you think about the actor’s look? Are you excited to try out these funky colours yet? Tell us in the comments below.

