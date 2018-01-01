Alia Bhatt parties in style in Bali and she has the perfect beachwear wardrobe to match

Alia Bhatt knows how to dress right for a beach party. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt knows how to dress right for a beach party. (Source: File Photo)

One cool thing about beachwear is that the style is always casual, and being ‘dressy’ could look like you are trying too hard. Then, how can you get that subtle glamour in your attire without being obvious? Fortunately, Alia Bhatt has proven herself to be a pro at nailing the balance.

The actor, who is holidaying in Bali, has been posting pictures of her cute and sultry style on her Instagram account and we can’t remember the last time she had a boring fashion moment. Partying with her friends on the beach, Bhatt was seen in a halter top with a sleek black border, which she paired with black denim shorts. Her separates were all about comfort and natural grace and we like her fuss-free style. The actor kept her make-up minimal (as is wise on the beach) and rounded off with a neat chignon. We think she looked pretty.

What could easily be described as a picture-perfect moment in a flowy dress featuring some colourful embroidery on the neckline, the actor gave us some major boho vibes. We like the bell sleeves that gave her outfit an easy-breezy look, making it a perfect beachwear piece.

And, yes, you can wear a party dress on the beach but make sure to keep it toned down like the Highway actor. She picked a lovely white dress with a plunging neckline and a black belt cinched the waist, giving her a chic look. Silver hoops and a neat chignon were perfect accomplices to the casual attire.

What do you think about the actor’s beach party style? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

