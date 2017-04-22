Alia Bhatt or Sonakshi Sinha: Who rocks the sporty denim jacket better?

Alia Bhatt or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Denims are the latest trend for spring-summer 2017! From crop tops to ripped jeans and summer dresses, there are many new options for casuals now. The denim industry has more variety and even more creativity buzzing up for the season. With the zest for the clothing style, can Bollywood celebs stay away from it?

Just a while ago, we told you about Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra’s similar patchwork outfits and also, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in Masaba Gupta’s denim-on-denim look. Well, now Bhatt is back with another denim delight and Sinha is giving her some serious competition! We spotted both the actresses sporting it at the airport, and couldn’t help but weigh them against each other. Take a look at the fashion face-off here.

ALIA BHATT’S BLUE HUE

Pairing her ripped jeans with a white lacy top, Bhatt was seen in a casual denim jacket at the airport. The actress accented her outfit with white sneakers and round-tinted sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt looks pretty at the airport in blue denim jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looks pretty at the airport in blue denim jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

SONAKSHI SINHA’S CASUAL CHIC

In a similar look, Sinha wore a blue denim jacket with a white top and light blue jeans at the airport. The actress accented it with silver and white sports shoes and glares.

Sonakshi Sinha looks cool and casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looks cool and casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Both the stars don extremely identical colours and style. But, we would pick Bhatt, maybe for that jeans, ripped at the knees! Who would you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 6:59 pm

