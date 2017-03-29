Alia Bhatt or Mahira Khan: Who looked better in this gorgeous white jumpsuit?

Both Alia Bhatt (L) and Mahira Khan (R) were spotted in the same Lavish Alice jumpsuit. (Source: File photos) Both Alia Bhatt (L) and Mahira Khan (R) were spotted in the same Lavish Alice jumpsuit. (Source: File photos)

Like we all know, Mahira Khan is not a stranger to controversies. The Pakistani actress, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, earlier this year was unfortunately caught in the middle of a political turmoil between India and Pakistan owing to the Uri attacks and a ban on Pakistani artistes working in the country. Khan was barred from promoting her Bollywood debut in India with her team but she did attend promotional events in Dubai and while she was at it, she put her best foot forward.

The actress was seen in a chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit in white with a twisted front, which also gave the impression of a knot. Khan styled her outfit with voluminous curls and a pair of metallic ankle straps. Celebrity make-up artist Krystal George rounded her look perfectly with soft, subtle make-up. We love how she kept it simple and classy and how it was the perfect pick for a daytime look.

Now, a couple of months after her appearance, we spotted the same jumpsuit on Alia Bhatt while she was attending the Youtube Fan Fest. The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actress too teamed it up with a pair of metallic footwear. As far as the styling is concerned, Bhatt opted for a bun, a fresh face and a bright pink lip shade. We think she wore the look more casually.

This time, there’s a clear winner and it’s none other than Mahira Khan! What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

