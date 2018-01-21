Alia Bhatt or Kelly Rowland: Who wore the ruffled Monsoori gown better?

Alia Bhatt and Kelly Rowland wore the same Monsoori gown. Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Instagram) Alia Bhatt and Kelly Rowland wore the same Monsoori gown. Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Instagram)

No matter how much thought and planning goes into the planning of celebrity outfits – part of which is also making sure not to repeat an outfit that a colleague has worn – sometimes, we do have repeats of our favourite A-listers wearing the exact outfit as someone else… thankfully, not at the same event. This also includes matching with their Hollywood counterparts as well.

This time running a duplicates look was Alia Bhatt as she stepped out in a lovely mauve-hued creation from Monsoori for the Filmfare Awards 2018 recently. The actor wore the same gown that singer-actress Kelly Rowland was spotted wearing in white at the Wearable Arts event in Los Angeles last year.

Bhatt, who has gone with the princess look before, nailed it once again and we think she looked stunning in her ruffle-detailed voluminous number. The bodice, with a plunging neckline, was a perfect accomplice to the rich ruffles adorning the skirt of her ball gown. A round of applause for stylist Ami Patel, who kept the look muted by keeping it easy in the accessory department with just rings from Prakshi Fine Jewelry.

For the make-up, artist Puneet B Saini gave the actor a dewy sheen and nude lips with highlighted brows. We like how hairstylist Priyanka Borkar rounded out the actor’s look with soft curls and a cute barrette on one side.

Back in September, Kelly Rowland had chosen a creamy white creation of the same design. The Destiny’s Child singer had also chosen a nude palette for her make-up and the dress matched Rowland’s hair, giving her a Storm from the X-Men kind of vibe – a vision in white.

Though both the actors looked lovely, we love the hint of colour in Bhatt’s attire and make-up. Who do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd